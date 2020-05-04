If something is quarantining it is a lot of content thanks to social networks. During the break, many athletes have taken out their role as a journalist and have shared talks with colleagues who have left great confessions. The last to join have been Samuel Etoó and Xavi Hernández. Companions at Barça, the Cameroonian has interviewed the current Al-Sadd coach, who has talked about his almost signing for the Catalans in January, Neymar, Messi and, of course, Real Madrid.

The former midfielder of Barcelona recalled moments like 2-6. “We were going to the Bernabéu knowing that we could win well,” he stressed. However, he admits that, before Guardiola “we suffered a lot because they were superior. We have experienced screwed up stages against Real Madrid, with Zidane and Ronaldo in full splendor ».

Talking about Eto’o, Xavi wanted to remind him that it was “very heavy the week of Real Madrid”. «Since Monday you already warmed my head. You only lived to screw Madrid, “said the former Spanish international.

Xavi also wanted to talk about his frustrated signing for the Barça bench. The Catalan was tested, but ended up declining the offer because “It was not the time.” «I had a very important proposal, but I needed a little more experience. Training Barça are bigger words. I want to be there and my dream is to train there »he reflected.

Neymar’s return

As a culé, Xavi acknowledges that he would like the Catalans to recover Neymar: «Socceristically he is among the three or five best in the world. I hope I return to Barça. I’ve had it as a partner. It would add up a lot. Positive character. It would be an extraordinary signing to make a difference »

As far as Messi regards, it still augurs a long future for him at the Camp Nou. Xavi assured that he sees him «playing another World Cup». He takes great care of himself. He still has five or six years left », has pointed. He also acknowledged that he would like to train him in the future: «It would be a plus. We are talking about the best player of all time ».

Finally, Xavi stated that soccer Quique Setién likes. “I like Barça, I like the idea of ​​Setién, I always like Guardiola’s teams… teams that don’t speculate, those that go on the attackThey are the ones I like the most to see », he finished.