Roberto Ayala belongs to the short group of players who shared on a court with Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, two leaders in the history of football. The ‘Mouse’ rated the quality of each during a conversation with Fox Sports.

“I played with both of them, with Diego I was taking my first steps. They are two beasts, when this one retires (Messi), will also be remembered. I don’t know if like Diego, it doesn’t matter, but I do enjoy that I had them with my shirt, ”declared the World Cup with Albiceleste.

Then Ayala made a comparison between the figures. “They are different. Diego for me was pure art in all its gestures and others, Messi It is a ‘Speedy González’ that does not escape the ball, takes it 2 centimeters from the foot. How does it do that? ”He added.

The retired defender was with ‘Fluff’ in the 1993 Artemio Franchi Cup in the win against Denmark. While he was with the ‘Flea’ in the 2006 World Cup, where Albiceleste reached the quarterfinals, and also the following year.

“I was fortunate to be in that Artemio Franchi Cup in Mar del Plata, to share training with him (Maradona), then I was out of the playoff with Australia. We agree with Diego, a pleasure. They were my first steps ”, commented Ayala.

Messi, in the current team

Roberto Ayala is part of the technical team of the Argentine team and spoke about the coexistence of Messi in the team. “He wants to be treated like one more. We told the players that on our part it will not be treated differently and will have the same treatment as the rest, “said Lionel Scaloni’s assistant.

“For this generation he is very important in every word, every gesture. You don’t have to take care of yourself, but you do have to transmit what you lived through your entire career with the national team, ”added the‘ Mouse ’on the influence of Leo on the team.

