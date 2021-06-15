Messi is the new face of Hard Rock

The soccer superstar is initiating a new partnership with the iconic restaurant, entertainment and hotel brand to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

For the next five years, Messi will be the brand ambassador, being the first athlete to do so.

The agreement was made official with an exchange of gifts: Leo received a custom-made electric guitar, and for his part, he presented Hard Rock president Jim Allen with a signed replica of his Ballon d’Or.

A replica of Messi’s signed guitar will be displayed at a Hard Rock property, adding to the world’s most valuable collection of musical objects.

This new partnership includes a new collection of Messi-inspired products, featuring the Hard Rock 50th anniversary logo and iconic symbols associated with Messi such as a lion and his famous number 10.

The Argentine star made a couple of commercials where he shows his skills with the ball, as well as his good humor when making a food delivery at the Hard Rock Café.

Merchandise will be available in all Hard Rock stores and online at https://shop.hardrock.com/en-us/messi