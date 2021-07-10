Messi, is the fifth time the charm?

07/10/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Leo Messi will play this Sunday (2.00 hours) at the Maracanã stadium his fifth final defending the shirt of the Argentine team. His record so far has been disappointing, so the match against Brazil is a great challenge for him, as he seeks his first great title with the Albiceleste, something that has eluded him since his debut with the senior team in 2005.

The Brazilian team will once again cross the path of Messi and Argentina. It is the same rival against which the former Blaugrana suffered their first defeat in a final of the Copa América. It was his first great disappointment defending the albiceleste shirt, since the only trophies that appear in his record with the national team are a U-20 World Cup (2005) and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

In that first final with the absolute, Messi and Argentina succumbed 3-0 to Brazil in Maracaibo in 2007. The Argentine team saw their rival prevail thanks to the goals of Baptista, Dani Alves and Ayala in their own goal.

7 YEARS LATER

The Argentine team took seven years to return to play a final. On this occasion, he succumbed to Germany in the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, also played in Maracanã. Messi touched glory, but a goal from Götze in extra time prevented him from becoming world champion.

A year later the Rosario returned to stay with honey on his lips in the final match of the Copa América. Argentina fell to Chile on penalties after 120 minutes without goals in the final played at the National Stadium in Santiago de Chile. Messi was the only one of his team who hit from eleven meters.

AGAIN THE PENALTIES

Messi’s jinx in the finals lasted one more year in the Copa América Centenario held in 2016 in the United States. The albiceleste was present again in the final, but fell back to the Chilean team on penalties. This time, Messi did not hit his launch and the umpteenth annoyance made him resign from the national team, although a month and a half later he reconsidered and decided to continue defending the national team’s jersey.

Since that June 26, 2016, neither Messi nor Argentina had played a major competition final again. Ahead they will have a Brazilian team that, led by Neymar, will fight to reissue the title they won in the last edition. Five years later, Leo wants to end once and for all with the jinx that haunts him in the finals that he disputes with the albiceleste.