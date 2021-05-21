Messi is out against Eibar and may have already played his last game with Barça … with defeat

Messi gives the scared and will not play for FC Barcelona again this season … and perhaps never again. The Argentine footballer will not be in the last LaLiga match in which the Catalans will visit the Eibar, already descended. This Friday, the club has issued a statement explaining the player’s absence from training and confirming that he will not be in Ipurúa.

The captain did not attend the morning training session “with permission of the technician“and will not be part of the call for the last game.” In this way, the Argentine star can face a small break before the America’s CupAfter a season in which he has been one of the players with the most minutes in the squad, “explains Barça.

Messi is the second player with the most minutes accumulates this season, only behind Frenkie De Jong, with a total of 4,192 that has distributed in 47 parties. All this, taking into account that this season he missed two games due to two injuries suffered in January.

The future of the Argentine is all unknown and with his continuity in Barcelona in doubt For next season (contract ends this June), he could have worn the Barça ’10’ for the last time. In fact, what would have been his farewell could not have been worse: defeat at home against Celta to finish throwing LaLiga in the trash.

An extremely bitter farewell for a love story as beautiful as Messi’s with Barça. Faced with a life full of joys and successes, a goodbye with defeat, throwing a title and without an audience in the stands to say goodbye.