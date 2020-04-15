Benjamin Aidoo, one of the porters of the well-known video of the Africans with the coffin, has given an interview in which he has made clear his devotion to Messi and Bartomeu. The protagonist of the most viral meme of the moment has made it clear in SER that the Argentine is his favorite player and that he would like to meet Bartomeu.

Messi

“My favorite player is Messi, I love it. I like the way he plays and the goals he scores. Also, it is not selfish, that is very important. I love soccer and I love to play, it is one of my hobbies. I am a fan of Barça, I like it a lot, but above all I am a fan of MessiHe is a huge player: he is the leader and we have to thank him, without him Barça would not be what it is. Having Messi, Barça have won titles that without him they would not have achieved and we would not have improved as much as we have improved in recent years ”.

Bartomeu

“I like Bartomeu. I would like to meet him, he is a good president. I think it has contributed to making Barça a great team, dominator of the League and other competitions. I think he is a good president, I really think so. He has made Barça great over other teams ”.

Your office

“My opinion is that we have to celebrate death. Why? Because when a person leaves us we have to remember what he has done during his life. You know what this person has contributed, what they have done for you. Somehow you have to thank him that, in part, you are as you are thanks to this person. So I think we should celebrate death more than the birth of a person, that’s why we dance. I hate that people cry when I do my job, it makes me very sad… We dance because we want people to realize that there is no need to cry with death, we have to feel happy for that person ”.