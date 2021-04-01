“Messi is a great captain in privacy”

04/01/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Nicolás Tagliafico has offered a great level in the left lane of Ajax during the last seasons. His good defensive work has led him to be in the orbit of Barça and has catapulted him towards the Argentine team, where it coincides with Leo Messi. In an interview with the TyC Sports High Pressure program, he spoke about the role played by the Argentine star as captain in the Albiceleste.

Nicolás Tagliafico highlights Leo Messi’s leadership skills, despite his shyness. “It has a bit of everything. We know it’s not about talking a lot, but In privacy he is a great captain, he helps us a lot. Obviously their presence impacts a lot within the group. I see him as a much more mature, complete person, who today is thinking more about the team than about himself. He thinks more about what he can contribute to us than what we can contribute to him. He’s a great example as a captain. “

Like Messi, Tagliafico believes that the Argentine team must pursue a priority objective. “Winning the Copa América would be the best, it would mean putting Argentina back in the foreground”, explained the winger, who is aware of the complexity of the feat. “We are going to want to win it, Brazil is going to want to win it. Obviously it is not easy, but I think we are on the right track, doing things very well. We are working for that, to meet objectives. You have to take it slowly. “

As a representative of the Albiceleste, the full-back considers that his obligation is to leave his skin to fulfill the objective, although without losing his calm. “He who does not have pressure to win, does not know what it is. Being Argentina you have the pressure to be a candidate and win it. If pressure eats us, we are going to do worse than we imagine. We have to be calm, know that we want the best for the National Team. People know, we are forming a team to make it as competitive as possible. “

Finally, he has also referred to the role he plays at Ajax. Although he has stated that it is “a club with a lot of history”, he has not hidden his desire to venture into another more competitive team. “I’m in a big one in Europe. Maybe the league is not as competitive as I would like, but I still have time to go one step further. Now I am calm in Amsterdam, but if the club accepts, it is welcome. “