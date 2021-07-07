“Messi is a beast that can really unbalance the game”

07/07/2021 at 8:28 PM CEST

.

The Brazilian defender Marquinhos He affirmed this Wednesday that the final of the Copa América between Brazil and Argentina, which will be played next Saturday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, will be like “a war” or “a boxing fight” in which the one who is better will win. prepared.

“It is one of the games that anyone wants to play, a big game, especially in the case of a final and a classic with Argentina. That is why we are very anxious and eager to act,” said the French PSG defender at a press conference .

“It will be a boxing match, with us attacking and having good times, but also them. The one who makes the least mistakes will win. It will be something that will be defined in the details and that is why we have to be ready for the good moments and the difficult ones, “he added.

Marquinhos He affirmed that Brazil is analyzing Argentina’s strong points to find strategies to neutralize them as well as the weak ones to exploit them, because the mental and strategic aspects will be more important than the individualities in the final. He added that it will be difficult for Brazil or Argentina to maintain dominance during the 90 minutes of the game and that both will most likely take turns dominating and attacking.

The Brazilian referred Lionel messi as “a beast that can really unbalance the game” but clarified that Brazil has to be careful not only with him, but with all other Argentine players.

“We have great respect and admiration for Messi but we are going to put that admiration aside because we will defend what is ours. It will be a war and whoever is stronger will win. As much as we like that player and his talent, we will defend our interests, “he said.

“Argentina is really playing very well and they are focused. We are going to analyze the adversary to neutralize his strengths. Messi is one of the strengths of Argentina and our mission will be to make the game difficult for him. We know that it is difficult for a defender to do that but it is possible to set up a defensive system that allows his actions to be canceled as much as possible, not only those of Messi, but those of all of Argentina. We cannot think only of Messi, “he said.

He assured that he understands when the press and fans say that Messi He deserves to win the title because of his history with the Argentine national team but that, in his opinion, everyone who is on the court in the final deserves the title.

“I am sure that everyone who will be on the field deserves the title. They all fought and worked. We spent 46 days isolated and stuck in a health bubble without seeing our children and families, and that makes us worthy of the title, “he said.

“The one who is better will lift the title and I hope it is Brazil because, just as Argentina has Messi, we have Neymar who also deserves the title because he missed the last Copa América and he really wants to win this one,” he said, recalling that the star of the Brazilian team suffered an injury on the eve of the tournament that Canarinha won at home in 2019.

The defender recalled that he has great friends in the Argentine team, mainly his club mates, but clarified that, regardless of that relationship, in the final they will be opponents and each one will seek their goal. “The final will be a great match and I invite everyone to see him, because he will have many emotions and great players on the court of both teams, not just Messi and Neymar, “he said.

For Marquinhos, a Brazil-Argentina is much more than a football match. “Since I was a child it was the game I dreamed of seeing on TV and the one I wanted to play one day. That shows what a Brazil-Argentina means, especially because of the history it has and the players who were its protagonists, such as Pelé, Zico, Ronaldo and Rivaldo for Brazil, or Maradona and Messi for the Argentine, “he said.