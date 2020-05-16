There are those who think of the sports city of Barcelona that the figure of Quique Setién in charge of the Barça dressing room recalls that of the Englishman Bobby Robson, coach at the Camp Nou in the 1996-97 campaign. “He is a very good guy, he knows football, but it is not easy to deal with these types of players.” The leader of the Barça group, Lionel Messi, contradicted his coach, in an interview he gave to the Catalan sports newspapers Mundo Deportivo and Sport. “It seems to me that the coach misunderstood what I said or misunderstood what he wanted to say. What I said is that playing as we had been playing the last games before the break, it seemed clear that it was not enough for us to win the Champions League, ”said the Barcelona captain.

In February, after Ernesto Valverde’s departure and after the first matches with Quique Setién, Messi had analyzed the team’s performance. “If we want the Champions, we have to grow. And a lot. Today it is not enough for us as we are ”, he explained. The Cantabrian coach, on the other hand, did not think the same. “After seeing what I have seen in football, I think we can perfectly win the Champions League. I think so. Tottenham reached the last final. Liverpool was left out in this edition. It is much more difficult to win the League than the Champions League, which can be won by any of the eight teams that are there. And, in addition, we have Leo, who is the best player in the world, ”Setién explained during the break.

Messi, however, clings to his experience in the Champions League. The 10 is the second top scorer in the Champions League and has raised the Orejona four times, Setien made his debut in the maximum continental tournament against Naples on February 25. “Everyone has their opinion and they are all very respectable. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky to play the Champions League every year and I know that it is not possible to win it by playing as we have been playing ”, added the Argentine forward. The Rosario, in any case, defended his teammates. “I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that you can win all that remains, but not by playing in the way we were playing.” And he finished: “Perhaps this break may end up benefiting us, but we are going to see if they can start the competitions and there we will leave doubts, because we will check the level that we have or we can reach when we start.

The signing of Lautaro

Messi, who keeps the option of leaving Barça at the end of this season, thinks about the team of the future. And he chose Lautaro Martínez, his partner in the Argentine team and the main bet of the sports management. “Lautaro is an impressive striker, especially because I think he is a very complete point: he is strong, he dribbles well, he has a goal, he knows how to protect the ball,” said the captain. It is unusual to hear Messi praise a partner. He understands that his words can be misinterpreted and analyzed as a measure of pressure. With the Barça spine aged (Piqué, Busquets, Alba and Luis Suárez are over 30 years old), 10 thinks of Barcelona of the future, in the game, but also in the squad.

