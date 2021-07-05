Messi, in total mode, makes Argentina dream

07/04/2021

Leo Messi is unleashed by the Brazilian patatales in which the Copa América 2021 is disputed. His is being simply historical. He is the player of the tournament, ahead of Neymar Jr.. His intimidating voracity and his massive statistics stage the state of grace, physical, technical and mental, which the number ’10’ goes through in his hiatus as a Barça player.

There are four goals (two of them missing) in five games that has placed him as the tournament’s gunner, to which we must add four assists. In the 3-0 against Ecuador, in the quarterfinals played at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, he participated in the three goals of his team: two goals, to From Paul already Lautaro Martinez, and a converted direct free kick. The four ‘Man of the Match’ that Conmebol has given him point to the defining role that he is sustainably playing, his stamp is on eight of the ten Argentine targets so far in the competition.

Argentina, with a team in training, is already dreaming out loud. He is a semifinalist, where he has pending accounts with Colombia (Tuesday to Wednesday morning at 03:00 CEST), and has already set his sights on Saturday’s grand final, in Maracanã. The euphoria has been unleashed, and all thanks to the crack of cracks.

Messi is no longer just the mentor of a rookie team, but his totally unbalancing incidence has legitimized Scaloni’s work, and his permanent proofs. It was the ’10’ who has breathed a winning spirit into a group with good taste for the ball, which plays knowing that the effort has a reward because this Leo to resolve.

LEO’S MESSAGE

In this Copa América it is not necessary to interpret Messi between the lines or through non-verbal communication, because what he is doing is transparent, overwhelming and obvious. At the age of 34, just turned 34, the star is enjoying his football maturity by adapting to a variable ecosystem, which requires him to create automatisms every day with new dance partners.

Leo is very strong and fresh in his legs and head. Only in this way is it understood that their performance has not decreased when Scaloni does not stop changing the alignment in each match: Lautaro Martinez to the Kun, from The Celso to the Papu Gomez, from Nico Gonzalez to Say Maria or Angel Correa.

Argentina is a pineapple in this Copa América

When Messi is in a football context without internal counterweights, generous in the collective effort (here players like Walls, Guido Rodriguez or From Paul) and wanting to win, he continues to make a difference by showing why he is the best of all. In this Copa América, he does it starting from behind, with a classic panoramic vision of the South American 10. Its tactical versatility tends to infinity.

The message in Blaugrana code is encouraging. If a team is built for next season with quality, lungs, a collective mentality and a hunger for titles, Messi will play Messi. Let no one doubt it, because this Copa América is coming to the end of the season, it is not a mirage, nor a concentrated effort that has a short-term prize, it is the football reality of this new stage, perhaps the last, of the best player in the history.

ABSOLUTELY CONCENTRATED

In Bolsonaro’s Copa América, of the Covid-19 genocide in Brazil (where the death toll is already close to 525,000), improvisation, improper playing fields for this tournament, there are, on a daily basis, dozens of inputs that could be made lose patience to anyone. For example, Tite Y Neymar They have expressed their anger at the pitch at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio, and the Brazilian coach was even fined by Conmebol.

Nothing and no one fates Leo in his goal of finally lifting his first title with Argentina. From his huge performance in Ecuador, he is left with what is “one more step” towards the final trying to reduce the euphoria. He goes on tiptoe in refereeing, on the pitch and, instead of criticizing others, he focuses on the virtues of his team when he points out that “We are the only ones who never broke the bubble.”

This Copa América is requiring an extra effort to Messi to his team, which has returned to its headquarters, in Ezeiza, in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, at the end of some meetings. “We have to congratulate ourselves for the work that this team is doing, we have long been away from our homes, & rdquor;, remember the ’10’ in his version of captain.

There are only two steps that separate Leo right now from breaking, perhaps, his only taboo, winning a title with his country. The semifinal against Colombia has an air of revenge. At the beginning of June, in a qualifying match for Qatar 2022, played in Barranquilla, the Scaloni tied 2-2, conceding a final goal from Miguel Borja in addition, in a match in which the Argentines dominated 0-2. It is, without a doubt, the typical context that motivates Leo so much, even more knowing in advance the rival in a hypothetical final, since Brazil-Peru is played a day before.