Messi, in search of glory and breaking the spell in his last Copa América

06/13/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

Veronica Brunati

It will be his sixth participation in the oldest national team tournament. In three of them the team reached the final and lost all of them. The captain calls the unit to achieve the dream of winning a title with the albiceleste and breaking the curse of 28 years without conquests. Lionel Messi has been trying to win a title with his national team for 15 years. That love story that he forged in childhood in Abanderado Grandoli, in Rosario, when he was only a child who dreamed of wearing the blue and white, is also an unfinished story, to which Leo has persisted in changing the ending.

Before Messi was Messi, the best in the world, he gave himself fully to his team, in a sacred pact, when he rejected the offer of Iñaqui Sáez to wear the shirt of the youth team of Spain. What he didn’t know then is that his path to glory would be fraught with obstacles and frustrations. Of suffering and resilience.

Messi will play his sixth Copa América and break another record: will become the Argentine footballer who played the tournament the most times. But if he plays all seven games, he will reach 34 and break that of Chilean Sergio Levingston; a brand that has not broken for decades. One more example of his obsession to get the coveted title and break the curse of 28 years that the celestial and white has been without crowning champion. In his 27 games in the competition he has scored 9 goals and added 70 percent of the points (16 won, 8 tied, 3 lost), but has not yet managed to raise the champion’s cup.

Very complicated moments

Messi could not until now break the curse. In his first participation, with a team full of stars such as Riquelme, Tevez, Milito, Crespo, Verón, Aimar, he fell in the final, beaten by Brazil. In 2011, in Argentina he lived one of the saddest moments of his career: after the defeat against Uruguay in the quarterfinals, he left whistled throughout the stadium. But even so, he got up again, and tried to seek revenge. But again luck was not on his side. In Chile it was his first competition as captain. But the team lost on penalties in the final. He was chosen the best of the tournament, but he did not withdraw the award. The following year, in the United States 2016, he lived the karma again. It was such a traumatic experience for him that he resigned from the national team. “It’s over for me,” he said between tears that night in New Jersey in a competition in which he took the top spot from Gabriel Batistuta as the national team’s top scorer. But that was not the important thing, but the pain that caused him to miss his shot and not be able to help his team being so close to glory.

A few months later, with the support of his loved ones, he expressed his repentance and once again doubled down on his commitment to the blue and white: “I did not want to cause harm to anyone. I just wanted to help, as I always tried to. After losing that final, a lot of things went through my head. Losing, stepping aside: they were both very difficult moments. But right away I realized that I love my country, my people and this shirt.. I once again thank all my people, the close ones and all the others who supported me then and now & rdquor ;, he said when he returned to lead his team to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

In the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, he achieved the third-place medal, but did not even go looking for it, enraged at feeling harmed by the refereeing and by Conmebol, after receiving the red card unfairly for a struggle with Gary Medel. “I would exchange the Ballons d’Or for a title with the national team. And I’m not saying this because they have no value, no, but because the collective prizes will always be ahead of the individual ones. I have won a lot with Barcelona and my motivation has always been the same: to win again& rdquor ;, he said not once, but several times. As many as his stubborn dream that he does not give up.

The moment of truth

Messi needs to break the curse. The change of venue does not bode well. The Cup that was to be held in Argentina was transferred to Brazil due to the pandemic. And there the ‘canarinha’ won every time she organized the tournament: 1922, 1949, 1989 and 2019. The Argentine team will be in Group A, and will debut this Monday against Chile. In the group stage he will move between Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia and Cuiabá. The ’10’ knows that they need support to break the bad streak, and made a public call: “The selection belongs to everyone. We all have to pull to the same side to always try to achieve the maximum, that the maximum is to lift the World Cup, The America Cup. And that is everyone’s job, the fan and journalism have to accompany them as well, “he told ‘Diario Olé’.

The Argentine captain wants to break the spell. At 34 years old, it is possible that there will no longer be a next opportunity to win the Copa América since it will be played again in 2024. Diego Maradona and Pelé could not conquer it. Juan Villoro wrote about him: “When a child competes for a bicycle, he is capable of many things. When a man plays like the boy who competes for the bicycle, he is the best footballer in the world& rdquor ;. Messi dreams like that boy who played football for a bicycle. The award was postponed for 15 years. The time has come to take revenge.