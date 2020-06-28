Argentina Training Session | Gustavo Pagano / .
Lionel Scaloni was consolidated as the coach of the Argentina team. Despite the intense debate about his conditions to lead Albiceleste, he knew how to make good decisions that made him confirm it for Qatar 2022.
Although he had some controversies, such as his words about the Monumental, much of the public supports him for his decision to go in depth with the renovation that was so much requested. Now, the DT spoke with Infobae about everything and nothing was saved.
Argentina v Paraguay: Group B – Copa America Brazil 2019 | Jam Media / .
« For me Leo is still the same. I don’t have to attach anything else. He always behaved well with us. I notice that they are all fine with Messi and that he is fine with everyone. And that is not something that surprises me, honestly »
Argentina Training Session | Jam Media / .
« Everyone knows that he was at the beginning of our cycle. There is no doubt that Icardi is a player that we value and that he can be in the national team. In the last call he had not been there because we believed that there were players who were more consolidated with us But Icardi has the national team door open, we follow him, we look at him, and he is under consideration. «
FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-HAI | JUAN MABROMATA / .
« I do not care being local in any stadium. I spoke of physical closeness due to the heat of the public, not the encouragement. I have nothing against River fans. As Argentina historically did, we are going to go to the Monumental to play several Copa América matches and also the Playoffs. And I know that we are going to feel very local in River, very comfortable and supported. I have no problem with the Monumental or with any stadium. This is the National Team. It is not River or Boca, neither Newell’s or Central, Racing or Independiente, or San Lorenzo or Estudiantes or Vélez. I think that the National Team has to play in different parts of the country «
Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal – Copa America Brazil 2019 | Bruna Prado / .
« It would be good for the National Team if Lautaro’s transfer to Barcelona is made, of course. But you have to see. Everyone takes it for granted. I don’t know if it’s so clear »