Messi holder and Aguero substitute in the premiere of Argentina in the Copa América

06/14/2021

On at 22:23 CEST

Argentina’s line-up is already known to debut in the Copa América. With Leo Messi at the head, Scaloni’s men will face Chile, from the outset, without Kun Agüero. The new Barça forward will have to wait for his opportunity on the bench.

Emiliano Martínez, this season’s best goalkeeper in the Premier League, will defend the Argentine goal. Ahead, line of four with Montial on the right, a pair of centrals for Lucas Martínez and Otamendi, and the left lane will be for Tagliafico.

In the middle of the field, Paredes will come out as a pivot. Ahead, on the steering wheels, De Paul will play as a left inside and Lo Celso, as a right.

Up front, the position of ‘Kun’ is occupied by another of the players desired by the Barça team, Lautaro Martínez who, together with Leo Messi and Nico González, will be in charge of trying to pierce the Chilean goal.