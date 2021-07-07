Messi, happy with Emiliano Martínez: "We have the ‘Draw’ which is a phenomenon"

The captain and emblem of Argentina Lionel Messi praised goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez this Wednesday morning and stressed that the final of the Copa América, which will be played by Albiceleste and Brazil on Saturday, is the defining match that “everyone” expected. “It was tough, we deserved it. At times it became difficult because they were coming, but we have ‘Draw’ who is a phenomenon. I’m very happy for him, he deserves it,” said the captain about Emiliano Martínez, who saved three penalties against Colombia and allowed Argentina to qualify for the final after drawing 1-1 in 90 minutes. “We are both in the final. It will be the final that we all expected, it will surely be very close, very complicated. We achieved the first objective which was to play every game. Now we will try to win that final,” Messi told TyC channel Sports.

Scaloni says Argentina is “fair” finalist

Argentina’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, said Wednesday morning that Albiceleste is a “fair” finalist in the Copa América and that he wants to beat Brazil, the “eternal rival.” “It takes a lot to get here, you have to enjoy it. My voice breaks when I say it. The players have been focused for almost 60 days and continue to push forward,” said the coach at a press conference. “We think that the Argentine team always has to compete and all matches are difficult. They play Argentina in a different way and it is very difficult,” he added.

Scaloni said that Messi’s match against Colombia was “to take off his hat” because he “pulled on his companions.” “We are very proud of him and his teammates,” he said. “Normally those who play the final are the ones who deserve it and I think Argentina is a fair winner and a fair finalist, I have no doubts about that. We are going to play a final against our eternal rival, the one who has always been, the two teams. most powerful in South America and we hope that people enjoy it. Obviously we want to win it, hopefully everything is given, including the field, to play a good game, “he concluded.

Martinez, happy to play the final against Brazil at home

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano ” ” ” ‘Martínez, who appears in the penalty shoot-out with which Albiceleste beat Colombia, said on Tuesday that the team’s objective was to play in the final of the Copa América and that there is nothing “better” than do it against Brazil. “We said it the first day, we wanted to play the final.What better than to play it with Brazil on their court! “, said Martínez, who saved three penalties after the game ended 1-1.” We got to the front quickly but they played a great game, we had chances to finish it but they took us to penalties, which is a matter of luck and I It was my turn to be victorious, “he analyzed.

Martínez said that Argentina and Brazil were the top candidates to win the tournament and that it is only fair that they are in the final. “We have a great coach, the best in the world, and we are going to win it,” he said.

Reinaldo Rueda asks his players to raise their heads

Colombia’s coach, Reinaldo Rueda, has asked his players raise your head after falling to Argentina. “I told the players to raise their heads, that we did not have to reproach ourselves for anything and above all they who did a job with all the mystique. We hope that football will pay us back at another time,” said the coach at a press conference after the game played at the Mané Garrincha stadium. “It was a difficult group. Of the four semifinalists, three were from our group. That shows how difficult it was to qualify, that shows the positive of all the work,” he added.

For Rueda, Colombia yours a bad start, conceded a goal very early but then took control of the game to equalize 1-1 and force the decision in the penalty shootout. “We knew that we were facing a very strong, very competitive team. That if we scored goals and a difference we could reach the next instance. Fortune did not smile on us today. Football is about goals and playing a good game. Today we did not have the efficiency to score the goal. difference against a very strong rival, “he considered.

Colombia will play this Friday the match for third place against Peru.

Ospina says that Colombia gave everything

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina highlighted the team’s effort. “You have to go out with your head up, the team gave everything to the end against a great team like Argentina. We were left out in a lotteryThe last one helped us and today we had to stay out, “said Ospina to the official broadcast just after the game.” We have a great goal which is to get to Qatar and what we have done in this Cup is valuable for what is to come. We leave calm with our work, “said Ospina.