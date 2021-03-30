Messi follows first in a very important list



Messi counts 29 goals in the season.

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

Little by little the criticism that surrounded Lionel messi at the beginning of the season they have become flattery. Thanks to his performances on the field, the Argentine living legend has made sure that it is so. Maybe in the most complicated year of his careerMessi has not stopped showing his quality to play. The CIES Football Observatory, after a series of studies that compare the performance of players regardless of their position, ranked “Leo” as the best of the five top leagues in Europe in 2021.

CIES, is he The most reputable and reliable football observatory in the world of the beautiful game. To present research of this type, they are based on myriad variables, covering complex details and not just focusing on the goals and assists a player has achieved.

Messi, not CR7

Lionel messi leads the table with 92.5 / 100 points, being the only player who exceeded the 90 point bar. Behind him are Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Jorginho (Chelsea), Ruben Dias (Manchester City) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) closes the top 5.

CIES Football Observatory ranking of Best Players of 2021 1️⃣ Messi – 92.5 points

2️⃣ Lewandowski – 89.5 Points

3️⃣ Jorginho – 89.5 Points

4️⃣ Ruben Dias – 89.4

5️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo – 89.3 pic.twitter.com/2fUNSHfbXC – Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) March 29, 2021

Messi is the leading scorer in La Liga, with 23 goals in 26 games. In addition, he adds 8 assists. More than one goal created by commitment.

In the Champions League, although his FC Barcelona was eliminated in the round of 16, his image stood out almost at the level of his executioners: 5 goals and 2 assists in 6 games.

Finally, in the Copa del Rey he has scored a goal, and will have the opportunity to score more in the final of the competition, which will be played on April 17.

Lionel messi he is still the king of Europe, even in his “worst” year.