Messi finally debuted his record with the senior team

07/11/2021 at 3:54 AM CEST

Nobody will be able to remind Leo Messi of his lack of titles with the Argentine national team. The albiceleste broke against Brazil and nothing less than in the Maracanã stadium the bad streak that haunted him since 28 years ago he won the Copa América for the last time, his last great trophy.

Since his debut with the senior team, Messi had not been able to raise any glass. The only trophies on his record so far were a 2005 U20 World Cup and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Until now, the FC Barcelona captain had previously played four finals with his country’s national team and had not been able to celebrate any victory. The Copa América is his first great title with the albiceleste.

THORN NAILED

Messi and Argentina took their thorn off with their triumph against the Brazilian team led by Neymar. Precisely the forward conceded his first major defeat in a final against Brazil in the 2007 Copa América.

Later Messi also got honey on his lips in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, where he lost in extra time against Germany, and in the two consecutive finals that he played in the Copa América in 2015 and 2016, in which Chile crossed his path and won each penalty shoot-out.

Messi had been waiting for sixteen years to be able to live a moment like this. Finally he was able to lift a trophy captaining the albiceleste And incidentally, he ended the jinx that haunted him in the finals.