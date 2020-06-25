The relationship between Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann is not a good one. The Argentine bothered the paripé that the Frenchman mounted the famous summer of the documentary, when he announced that he rejected Barcelona and continued at Atlético de Madrid. A year later, Macron’s arrived at the Camp Nou, although ’10’ was already reluctant to sign.

To all these, Griezmann came to Barcelona to be a fixture and, obviously, coincided in the onces with Leo Messi. Due to their positions and virtues they could be an unstoppable weapon in associations to create scoring chances, either to transform them themselves or Luis Suárez, but from the beginning of the season it was clearly appreciated that the connection between French and Argentine did not work.

A study by Jesús Lagos (@Vdot_Spain) shows that Leo Messi prefers to pass the ball to ten teammates before Antoine Griezmann. The Argentine in total has given 108 balls to the former Atlético de Madrid so far this season, a figure that boosts him to fourth place in the Barça squad, but if we look at the average, things are very different.

Messi’s passing average to Antoine Griezmann is 4.22 assists per game. A much lower figure than, for example, that of Sergi Roberto, who receives an average of about 7.59 with a much lower number of minutes than the French striker. In addition to the versatile youth team, Rakitic and Arturo Vidal neither do they drop below an average of 7 passes per game.

In 6 assists per match we find Arthur Melo, who could leave Barcelona in the coming days. A level below, with 5 passes per game we see Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Suárez or Ansu Fati himself, who enjoys a few minutes, but the number of passes he receives from Messi is much higher than what the Argentine gives Griezmann.

The tenth in the position that passes the most, on average, he receives from Leo Messi is Jordi Alba, footballer with whom he understands himself perfectly. Behind Barcelona’s left back we already find an Antoine Griezmann that does not finish exploding in the Catalan club, both with Valverde and Setién. Everything points out that this null connection with the ’10’ culé is taking its toll on Macron.