Messi disappears again against Real Madrid in his last? Classic with Barça

Dry braking at euphoria that has been experienced at FC Barcelona in recent months. After achieving an important comeback in the league, with his last victory against Valladolid on the horn to get within a point of Atlético and to dream of the double in a season of obvious transition, Real Madrid threw a jug of cold water on the Barça illusions.

With his victory in the Classical the madridistas advance in the classification to the culés and they are already waiting for any stumbling block from the colchoneros to attack the leadership. However, beyond the immediate impact that this result may have, in Barcelona it seemed that beating Real Madrid in this match would be one of the great assets for its captain Leo Messi to continue at the club.

The Argentine ends his contract with Barça this summer and his decision is unknown. In the absence of large millionaire signings, the board will have to convince Messi that his board has a winning project and a promising future, so the hopes of winning the League and the Cup made Barcelona fans excited that the captain would stay.

The environment and the media closest to Messi assure that his future is still not clear, so that is why, with the Classic and perhaps the league already lost, it is important that in the games that remain this season the team offer their best face to convince their best player to stay.

Messi and his drought, among those mentioned

The defeat in the most important game of LaLiga has brought out, once again, the weaknesses of Barça and has left several singled out among whom Messi cannot escape. The ’10’ has gone from being one of the most feared footballers against Real Madrid to starring in a surprising statistic with his scoring drought.

Messi disappeared again from a game in which his people needed him more than ever. And again against Real Madrid, since the Argentine has gone from whites to be one of his favorite victims with 26 goals in 45 games. However, this counter has been dry for several seasons, specific three which, curiously, are the same ones that Cristiano Ronaldo has been wearing from the Bernabéu.

In fact, the Argentine not only has not scored a goal in the last six league Classics, has not added any assists to your records at this time. In what may have been his last Clásico, Messi tried to be momentous but couldn’t. He had to go down to the center of the field to receive and he was more active in the second half but his offensive effectiveness has disappeared.

Maybe it was the cold and the rain, resignation or their companions, but these were the kind of matches that Messi managed to decide … and no longer.