Every time Leo Messi appears on social networks the bread rises. The Argentine denied a report by TNT Sports, an Argentine media, about energetic way making it clear that he has no intention of signing for Inter Milan and that his former partner Thiago Alcantara will not go with him either.

“What they said in this same newspaper about Newell’s a few weeks ago was also false. Thank goodness that nobody believes them anymore »said the Argentine, who is also pointed out on the same social network as having been the person who paid $ 1.6 million for the release of Ronaldinho from the Paraguayan prison.

Messi reacted vigorously to deny the TNT Sports reports And it is not the first time that in 2020 he uses Instagram to defend himself. The Argentine caught up with Eric Abidal earlier this year after an interview in which he explained the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde in his own way and left the players in a bad place.

The captain of Barcelona, after rumored the last weeks that he could go to Inter Milan in an exchange for Lautaro, makes it clear that his will is to finish his sports career in Barcelona. Messi has turned social networks upside down again.