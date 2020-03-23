Messi, Cristiano and Neymar remain the highest-paid footballers

Leo Messi still the player highest paid football playerl. The Argentinean leads a podium in which he is accompanied by Cristiano Ronaldo Y Neymar, according to a report prepared by France Football magazine and to be published this Tuesday.

In this report, entitled Salaries of the Stars, a calculation is made that includes the gross salary footballers and advertising revenue estimates in the 2019-2020 season, to which it adds the bonuses and bonuses from last season.

According to this calculation, carried out without taking into account the possible consequences of the coronavirus crisis and its cuts, Messi should receive 131 million euros, one more than last year. Cristiano Ronaldo would pocket 118 million (five more than last year) and Neymar, would gain 95 kilos (4.5 more).

France Football highlights that since 2013 no player other than Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar has been able to get on this podium. “Those three have created an abysmal difference with the others”, ensures the prestigious publication.

Atlético de Madrid coach Diego Simeone leads the ranking of technicians with 40.5 million euros, between gross salary and advertising income for the 2019-2020 academic year, plus bonuses and bonuses from the previous season.

Behind the Argentine the Italian is placed Antonio Conte of Inter Milan, with 30 million euros, and the Spanish Pep Guardiola of Manchester City, with 27 million euros.