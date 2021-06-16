Messi, captain and motivator

06/16/2021

On at 18:26 CEST

The Argentine National Team did not have the expected debut in the Copa América. He could not defeat Chile and had to settle for the draw (1-1). Lionel Messi had expressed his desire to start the competition winning, to be able to advance more calmly. ¨We have to strike¨, he had expressed at a press conference before the game.

But the captain, the leader, does not want his team to be frustrated after this setback. The Cup has just begun and he called on the unit not to lower their arms with a message on their social networks: ¨We are prepared to compete and we will continue to fight to win every game. Come on Argentina !!! “, he wrote.

Below your message, He received the support of his current teammates and his former teammates from the Albiceleste. Ángel Di María, Pocho Lavezzi and even tennis player Diego Schwartzman commented on his post, giving their support to him and the team.

Lionel Messi knows that this Copa América is one of the last chances he will have to win a title with his national team. ¨Leo is the one who wants to win the most. The one with the most blood, the one who hurts the most to lose¨, confessed DT Lionel Scaloni in an interview with Diario Olé.

The crack does not want anyone to relax, and with this message he intends to motivate his teammates before the duel against Uruguay, next Friday. A decisive match for the Albiceleste’s aspirations to avoid the group stage.