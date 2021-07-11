Messi buries the “cold chest” label and bad memories

07/11/2021

And, finally, it was given. Messi won his first title with the Argentine national team and finished with the 28 years of soccer drought in your country. With the curse. The captain of the albiceleste raised the Copa América to the sky of Maracaná after a very suffering final against Brazil, in which the ’10’ showed that being the best player in the world is not incompatible with fighting tooth and nail, going down into the mud expel once and for all that “cold chest & rdquor; that some dared to place him after the disappointments with their national team.

In the picture of Leo dropping to his knees on the grass and crying before being reached and held by his teammates, practically happier for their leader than for the success achieved, all the feelings experienced in a recent past were condensed, which was entertained in reminding him that soccer, that wonderful sport that has given him countless joys, it can also be very cruel. This time, Leo’s tears were not sad, but of joy. The painful experiences endured gave an incalculable value to a trophy that enlivened an entire country.

It all started in 2007. In his second ‘big’ competition with the absolute, Messi consolidated himself in the team and exhibited why in Barcelona they spoke wonders about him: he scored, assisted and, beyond the figures, he shone in the facet of insatiable game generator that over the years has improved greatly. Argentina reached the final of the Copa América and, at the age of 20 and with the number ’18’, had the first opportunity to win a trophy with Argentina. Brazil, in the decisive match, ‘threw’ him a message as lacerating as it was preventive. The ‘canarinha’ beat her eternal rival without mercy (3-0). There was no discussion. The triumph of the ‘seleçao’ was undeniable.

After two eliminations in the quarterfinals of the World Cup (2010) and the Copa América (2011), Argentina again stood in a final, that of the World Cup in Brazil. It was a historic occasion, in the best possible place, to embroider the third star on the shirt, but a goal from Mario Götze in extra time turned the dream of Messi, Alejandro Sabella and their team into a nightmare. Many faithful of the albiceleste continue without forgetting that Gonzalo Higuaín did not materialize the involuntary and erratic pass of Bastian Schweinsteiger. By significance, this is still the Leo’s most significant disappointment with his selection. The Ballon d’Or of the tournament he received tasted like nothing.

When it seemed that things could not get worse, they arrived the two consecutive losses on penalties against Chile. In 2015 and 2016 –they were held in successive years by the edition of the centenary-, the throws from eleven meters prevented the albiceleste, from scoring a single goal against the ‘red’ in 240 minutes, from reaching the throne of their continent. The ’10’ missed his shot in the second round and after the game he starred in some historic statements: “For me the selection is over. I already tried a lot, it hurts me not to be champion with Argentina. I leave without succeeding. It is incredible, but it is not given to us. Today the penalties happened to us again and again. There are four finals that I had to lose, three in a row. The truth is that it is a pity, but it has to be like this & rdquor ;.

Messi, however, rectified. He made a decision, to return, which five years later has made all the sense in the world. Kneeling on the Maracanã grass, between tears of extreme and “inexplicable & rdquor; happiness, Leo expelled bad memories. And he proved, as they used to say in Barcelona during Pep Guardiola’s glorious stage, that football always gives you back what you give it.