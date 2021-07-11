Messi, best player and top scorer with Luis Díaz

07/11/2021 at 6:24 AM CEST

Efe

The captain of the Argentina team, Lionel Messi, won his first Copa América title this Saturday in a final dreamed of with Brazil thanks to the 1-0 sentenced by Ángel Di María and incidentally established himself with four goals as the top gunner of the competition at side of the Colombian Luis Díaz. Messi was also chosen as the best player of the tournament.

As if that were not enough in his superb balance in the 47th edition of the Copa América, Messi was the leader in assists, with five, after having played every minute of the seven games that each finalist team must face.

Messi was a starter in all the group stage matches and did not rest a minute despite the fact that the Albiceleste qualified a day in advance.

On the first match, against Chile, he scored his team’s only goal from a free kick, which he drew 1-1. In the second, against Uruguay, he assisted Guido Rodríguez, who scored the 1-0 with which Argentina beat Celeste. In the 1-0 victory against Paraguay, he participated in the goal that Alejandro Gómez scored when commanding the counterattack and passing the ball to Ángel Di María, today’s scoring hero, who then assisted ‘Papu’.

With the classification assured, the coach Lionel Scaloni put an alternative team to face Bolivia on the last day. However, Messi started and played every minute in the 1-4 win. In that game he assisted Gómez in 1-0, scored a penalty in 2-0, scored 3-0 and participated in the play that ended in the fourth Argentine goal scored by Lautaro Martínez.

In the quarterfinals he served Rodrigo de Paul for 1-0, Lautaro Martínez for 2-0 and scored the 3-0 free kick.

In the semifinals he again assisted Lautaro Martínez in the 1-0 and then converted when he had to kick in the penalty shootout.

Total, scored two goals from a free kick, one from a penalty and one by stinging the ball over the goalkeeper. He also gave five assists, participated in the two remaining goals and did not miss on penalties.

In this Copa América, Messi became the Argentine who played the most times with the national team, with 150 games, three more than the second Javier Mascherano and seven more than the third, Javier Zanetti.

Messi reached Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone as the player in which more Copa América matches participated, with 34, one more than Brazilian Zizinho.

With his four goals, Messi reached 13 in his Copa América appearances, and caught up with José Manuel Moreno and Gabriel Batistuta.

The only Argentine who scored more goals than them is Noberto Méndez, who together with Zizinho are the top gunners in the history of this tournament with 17 goals.

Against Brazil, the captain played his fifth final. He was runner-up in the Copa América versions of Venezuela 2007 and Chile 2015.

He also lost the finals of the 2016 Copa América and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

With the Albiceleste, the ten won the 2005 U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands and the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.