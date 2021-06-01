Messi appears in the best squad of the Champions and Cristiano, absent

05/31/2021

On at 21:05 CEST

The Argentine Lionel Messi, from Barcelona, ​​the French Karim Benzema, the Croatian Luka Modric and the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, from Real Madrid, as well as the Navarrese side César Azpilicueta, from Chelsea and the only Spaniard, appear in the cast of 23 players chosen by UEFA as Best Squad of the Champions League 2020-21.

After Chelsea’s recent triumph in the Champions League, experts from the top European football organization, including the Spaniards Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach, and Ginés Meléndez, drew up the best squad of the season, in which only four representatives of the Spanish teams appear.

Real Madrid, who were eliminated in the semifinals by Cheslea, have three of their best assets this season: goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Luka Modric, and their top scorer, Karim Benzema.

What’s more, The brand new Austrian signing of Rea Madrid appears, David Alaba, for his performance this season in the ranks of Bayern Munich.

The great absence by the white team is the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, a regular on UEFA’s lists for the last decade, weighed down this season by injuries.

The only Barcelona player, who lost in the round of 16 to Paris Saint-Germain, is their captain Leo Messi, a five-time winner of the Golden Ball. Also noteworthy is the absence of the Portuguese from Juventus Turin Cristiano Ronaldo, twice winner of the UEFA Best Player Award and five Ballon d’Or awards.

Chelsea is the team with the most players on the list, among which its captain César Azpilicueta stands out, who will play the European Championship with the Spanish team, followed by runner-up, Manchester City, who has 5.

UEFA already announced days ago the Best XI of the season in the Champions League: Mendy (Chelsea); Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rubén Dias (Manchester City), Rüdiguer (Chelsea), Walker (Manchester City); Foden (Manchester City), Jorginho (Chelsea), Gundogan (Manchester City); Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Salah (Liverpool).

Interestingly, of these 11 players, two are not on the list of 23 that make up the Best Squad: Walker and Salah.

The list of 23 players who, according to UEFA, make up the Best Squad (Team) of the 2020-21 Champions League, is as follows:

Portertos: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Ederson (Man. City), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Rúben Dias (Man. City), Marquinhos (Paris), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), David Alaba (Bayern)

Midfielders: Jorginho (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea), Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City), Ilkay Gündogan (Man. City), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto), Phil Foden (Man. City)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Dortmund), Kylian Mbappé (Paris), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Neymar (Paris), Lionel Messi (Barcelona).