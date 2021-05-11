Messi and Xavi, footballers with the most games played with Andrés Iniesta

With almost 500 each

The Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta has celebrated his 37th birthday this Tuesday with his renewal for another two seasons with Vissel Kobe of the Japanese league, where he will play until beyond 2023.

Transfermarkt reviews for this occasion the footballers who have shared the most games with Andrés Iniesta throughout the long professional career of the Spanish football legend. Thus, both the matches played with FC Barcelona and La Roja are taken into account.

Players who won both the World Cup and the Champions League

Toni Kroos – Real Madrid (2016, 2017, 2018), Bayern (2013) – Germany (2014)

Roberto Carlos – Real Madrid (1998, 2000, 2002) – Brazil (2002)

Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – France (2018)

Iker Casillas – Real Madrid (2000, 2002, 2014) – Spain (2010)

Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018) – Spain (2010)

Carlos Puyol – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011) – Spain (2010)

Gerard Piqué – Manchester United (2008), FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

Sergio Busquets – FC Barcelona (2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

Xabi Alonso – Liverpool FC (2005), Real Madrid (2014) – Spain (2010)

Andrés Iniesta – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

Víctor Valdés – FC Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015) – Spain (2010)

Marcel Desailly – Olympique de Marseille (1993), AC Milan (1994) – France (1998)

Didier Deschamps – Olympique de Marseille (1993), Juventus (1996) – France (1998)

Argentine star Leo Messi is the footballer who has played with the manchego the most times, a total of 488, in this case all with Barça. Xavi Hernández is second with only three games less than Rosario’s, 412 for the culé team and 73 for Spain. Of the eight remaining in the formation, three are still active in FC Barcelona, ​​three hung up their boots and two are playing other competitions other than LaLiga.

David Villa up front, Pedro on the left wing, Sergio Busquets in midfield are other members of the ideal XI. The defense is made up of Jordi Alba, Gerard Piqué, Carles Puyol and the Brazilian Dani Alves. In addition, the goalkeeper who shared Iniesta minutes the most is the retired Víctor Valdés.

Most games played with Andrés Iniesta.

