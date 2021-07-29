Messi and the wise Angel Torres, by Gabriel Sans

The days pass and the continuity of Messi in the Barça remains unspecified. The happy cut in the payroll of the workforce is yet to be adjusted, and it is not easy. The culé club works without saying anything but Ángel Torres, the president of the Getafe, He asked Javier Tebas, that of LaLiga, that of compliance with the laws, that is generous with the registration of Leo “For the good of all clubs.” At the Camp Nou his words have settled down well and although I know that there are teams that prefer that the Catalans or water, Torres’ reflection, other times hostile to the culé, is wise. That Messi go to another league hurts a lot Barça, it’s true. He loses game, goals and commercial dividends and that is a victory for the rest but also a calamity. It is the best in the world and that generates expectation, box office (when possible) and worldwide TV attention, even if it is a rival. Being flexible in this case is doing yourself a favor. If it starts to look like this in Madrid, it will be for a reason.

