Messi and Neymar, chosen the best Copa América players by Conmebol

07/10/2021

On at 17:27 CEST

.

Conmebol announced this Saturday the election of Lionel Messi and Neymar as the best players in the Copa América that is disputed in Brazil.

The organization pointed out that “it chooses Lionel Messi and Neymar as the best players in the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 for demonstrating in each game their different qualities that make them be players of integrity, with technical and tactical quality, for their intelligence with and without the ball and his decision making that is always assertive “

“They lead them to be the best players in this Copa América. It is not possible to just choose one player because this competition has two best players,” he added in a statement.

He stressed that, in addition to scorers -Leo Messi has scored four goals-, both “are leaders in assists.” “The Argentine has 5 and the Brazilian star has served 3 goals, demonstrating how decisive they are on the playing field, during this CONMEBOL Copa América 2021, “he stressed.

“The GET (Technical Study Group) has concluded in the analysis that the positive impact that these great players have had with their team mates and the reflection of the South American DNA present in each game they play for their national teams, make Lionel Messi already Neymar deserving of this distinction “, highlights.

The GET of Conmebol is made up of its Development Directorate and coaches with “historical trajectory in South American football” such as Francisco Maturana or Gerardo Pelusso.

“We did a tactical technical work of each team and player. And the level that has been shown in this competition, the finalists of this edition, shows that it has been a resounding success,” said Pelusso.

The GET will also choose the eleven with the most outstanding soccer players of the tournament, whose final will be played this Saturday by Brazil and Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.