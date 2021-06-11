Messi and ‘Kun’ will command the albiceleste in the Copa América | Excelsior

BUENOS AIRES

The Argentina’s team confirmed on Thursday a squad of 28 players for the Copa América of Brazil-2021, under the captaincy of Lionel Messi, the return of Sergio Agüero and the inclusion of goalkeeper Franco Armani, in the hope that he will begin to test negative for his covid-19 test.

The template was sent to Conmebol and published on its official page. Coach Lionel Scaloni had stated that he would wait until the last minute to make the appointments.

Argentina, which has not won the Cup for 28 years (Ecuador-1993), will meet Chile on June 14 in Rio de Janeiro, with Uruguay in Brasilia on 18 of that month, against Paraguay on 21 in Brasilia and against Bolivia on June 28 in Cuiabá.

The Albiceleste comes from reaping two ties, one with Chile (1-1) and another with Colombia (2-2) for the South American qualifier for the Qatar-2022 World Cup.

Armani, the starting goalkeeper, had been temporarily excluded from the tie because he continued to test positive for covid-19 even though he only developed the disease without symptoms in mid-May.

Among the players who participated so far from the team and were left out are Juan Foyth (Villarreal, ESP) and Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla, ESP).

Another player who appeared on the qualifying roster and did not appear on the new list is the attacker. Julián Álvarez (River, ARG).

However, the local press recalled that teams can make up to three changes from the quarterfinals of the Cup. For the moment, Scaloni included Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), a forward who has not yet recovered from a injury.

This is the list of appointees:

Archers: Agustín Marchesín (Porto, POR), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, ENG), Juan Musso (Udinese, ITA) and Franco Armani (River, ARG).

Defenders: Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax, NED), Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina, ITA), Nahuel Molina (Udinese, ITA), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica, POR), Cristian Romero (Atalanta, ITA), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Lisandro Martínez ( Ajax, NED), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla, ESP) and Gonzalo Montiel (River, ARG).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese, ITA), Nicolás Domínguez (Bologna, ITA), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham, ENG), Guido Rodríguez (Betis, ESP), Nicolás González (Stuttgart, GER), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen, GER) , Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla, ESP) and Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​ESP), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen, GER), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City, ENG), Lautaro Martínez (Inter, ITA) and Joaquín Correa (Lazio, ITA)

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.