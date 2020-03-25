Messi and Guardiola donate one million euros each to fight coronavirus

Mar 24 (.) – Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola donated one million euros each ($ 1.08 million) to fight the coronavirus.

The Argentine soccer player’s donation will be divided between the Hospital Clinic de Barcelona and a medical center in his country of origin, according to a report published in Marca.

“Leo Messi made a donation to the clinic to fight the coronavirus,” Hospital Clinic wrote on Twitter. “Thank you very much, Leo, for your commitment and your support.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, made his contribution to a campaign launched by the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and the Barcelona Medical College.

“The campaign (…) aims to collect medical material and financial contributions (…) for the purchase of medical equipment that is currently lacking in health centers in Catalonia,” the union said in a statement.

Before Guardiola made his donation, the campaign had raised 33,000 euros in three days.

Spain is the country most affected by COVID-19 in Europe except for Italy, with 2,696 deaths and almost 40,000 infected.

(1 dollar = 0.9270 euros)

(Report by Alasdair Mackenzie. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)