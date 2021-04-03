“Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are better than me”

04/03/2021

On at 12:57 CEST

Kylian Mbappé the daisy still does not remove its leaves regarding its future. And, while this is not clarified, the PSG forward maintains a tone of humility when talking about his cache. This was expressed in statements to RMC Sport, where he openly said that he considers himself clearly inferior to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “They are better than me”said the young star, who also spoke about how he gets mental to improve in each game.

“Every time I go out to a field I always tell myself that I am the best and yet I have played on fields where Messi and Cristiano were. They are better players than me, they have a billion things more than me “declared the PSG forward. Later, however, Mbappé made it clear that this opinion is not incompatible with feeling the best inside. “But in my head I always tell myself that I am the best because that way you do not set limits and try to give the best of yourself. Of course, sometimes people do not understand it because I think that perhaps there is also that barrier that is created in relation to this topic, where the ego & rdquor; is not really explained, he explained.

“For people, the ego is simply not to give a friend a penalty, to have a better salary than the player of the rival team. It is not only that, it is also in preparation. It is something personal, to surpass oneself, it goes far beyond that superficial thing of saying ‘me me, me, me’. But I think there is a lot to say about it & rdquor ;, he added.

On the other hand, Mbappé referred to the possibility of winning the Champions League after having eliminated Barça. “The Champions League is a very important thing. If I win it, I will have many emotions, as with the World Cup. The Champions, at the club level, is the best & rdquor;, he said.