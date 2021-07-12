Messi and Cristiano are still with us

07/12/2021 at 12:12 CEST

Diego Martinez

There was a rush to change leaders. The football planet was in charge of announcing the relay, of raising Mbappé and Haaland as the two new references in world football. But the last four weeks have put everyone in their place. Time, that which stirred the gurus towards change, has stopped to confirm the credit of the two of always.

Messi and Cristiano will show us the way while they continue on the green. Neither the 34 years of one nor the 36 of the other are sufficient reasons to think otherwise. And for a sample, just look at the scorers table of the two most important national team competitions in 2021. Nobody scored more goals than the Argentine in the Copa América (4) and the Portuguese won the Golden Boot in the Eurocup with 5 goals in only 4 games.

While the two colossi thrashed, their two supposed successors (who will be) stayed at zero. Mbappé, called to be the great star of the Eurocup, did not even get to release his scoring account; Haaland, although burdened by playing for a minor team, watched the tournament on television. They are the present and future of football. But, to be the mirror that the little ones should look at, it is still missing.

How much? I would say that, at least, until the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar. That will be the last bullet of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, two stars who have not lifted the World Cup and that, predictably, they will not be with their national teams at the 2026 World Cup.

There are only 16 months left for the premiere in Doha. Through a season and a half in which CR7 and Leo will go back to thrashing in two of the best leagues in the world. They are still with us, although it probably was not necessary to remember. Let no one be in a hurry to announce the relief.