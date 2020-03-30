War is indeed declared between the leaders of FC Barcelona and their players, Lionel Messi at the head.

The situation became electric in FC Barcelona. In a joint message, published on Monday on their social networks, the players blaugranas, their captain Lionel Messi in the lead, took the floor to re-establish their truth regarding the negotiations over their salary reduction during this period of confinement, imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot has been written and said about the first team,” said the Catalans in their statement. If they accepted a drop of 70% in their emoluments, the reigning Spanish champions also specified that they were going to bring financial aid to the club to allow it to pay 100% for its employees, who were more affected than them. by this crisis.

The direction of Barça targeted

“If we have not spoken before, it is because our priority was to find real solutions to help the club but also those who are most affected by this situation,” they explain, before addressing a tackle with the management of the FCB which, according to them, would have made them take all the responsibility for negotiations which dragged on.

“Our desire has always been to accept a drop in wages,” they say. In this, it continues to surprise us that inside the club, we try to put ourselves in the spotlight in order to put pressure on us to do something that we have always wanted to do. Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu will appreciate it.

