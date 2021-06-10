Messi and Agüero will lead the Argentine team in the Copa América

06/10/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

Lionel Scaloni, Argentine coach, released this Thursday the final list of 28 players with whom he will face the Copa América that officially kicks off this Sunday. In the call the blaugrana appear Leo Messi and Sergio Agüero, that will lead the albiceleste. Juan Foyth, José Luis Palomino, Emiliano Buendía, Lucas Alario and Lucas Ocampos, who had entered the squad of 33 who faced the two games of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar, have finally been left out.

Finally, Cristian Romero, who arrived with a slight injury, and Franco Armani, despite the fact that he tested positive for coronavirus again.

READY

This is the definitive list with which the Argentine team will face the Copa América:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Agustín Marchesín, Juan Musso and Franco Armani.

Defenses: Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Tagliafico, Marcos Acuña, Nauel Molina and Lisandro Martínez.

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolás Domínguez and Alejandro Gómez.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez, Sergio Agüero, Ángel Di María, Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Julián Álvarez and Nicolás González