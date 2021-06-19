Messi and Agüero, proud of having taken the classic

06/19/2021

Act. At 12:14 CEST

Argentina beat Uruguay in their second match in the Copa América by 1 goal to 0, in the classic of South American football teams. The albiceleste, commanded by the Catalans Leo Messi and Sergio the ‘Kun’ Agüero (although the latter did not play), it had the display of the ’10’, who once again dazzled the world with his dribbles and plays.

The goal by Guido Rodríguez it was sufficient and final. At the end of the game, there were many members of the Argentine discipline who posted messages of happiness on their networks but, especially, those from Messi and the ‘Kun’, who were very satisfied with the result.

“Let’s go to hell !!! It was important to win today. This will give us peace of mind for what is coming is going to continue to be tough”, wrote Leo accompanying a photo along with Joaquín Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Ángel di María and Nico Otamendi in the recovery bath after the crash.

The ‘Kun’, for his part, chose Twitter to express himself. With a shorter message, and with a photograph of the goal celebration on the lawn of the Mané Brasilia National Stadium

“Important victory! Let’s keep growing. Come on Argentina !!”he said, accompanying the Copa América hashtag.