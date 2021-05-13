Messerschmitt mini vehicles want to take off again

The strange micro vehicles Messerschmitt They were manufactured in Germany between 1955 and 1964 by the homonymous aeronautical company. Messerschmitt AG produced combat aircraft during World War II (Bf 109 and Me 262), but after the war, unable to build any more, they engineered a small three-wheeler, with tandem seats and an airplane-like open roof.

The KabinenrollerAs it was called, it was produced in two models: KR 200 and KR 175. Its designer was Fritz Fend, a machinery manufacturer who had already built three-wheelers before and who, at the end of the war, is associated with the aircraft manufacturer Willy Messerschmitt to develop a kind of bodied motorcycle.

Today Messerschmitt-Werke created the KR-202 or KR-E5000 models, to gasoline and electric respectively; paying homage to the original design. The new KR already offers hydraulic disc brakes on all three wheels, adjustable suspension, fiberglass body and steel-aluminum frame. The KR-202 It uses a single cylinder 125 cc gasoline engine with electronic fuel injection and 7.3 horsepower. The KR-E5000 It uses a 6.7 horsepower motor, powered by a 1.4 kilowatt battery. Both with a top speed of up to 120 km / h.

Despite the modern equipment, the new KR weighs less than the original. The KR-202 (gasoline) tips the scales at 220 kilos, while the E5000 weighs less than 195 kilos (version with a single battery, for autonomy of up to 80 kilometers). The optional roof is also available, which would add a bit more weight.

Messerschmitt-Werke is receiving orders for both versions. The launch price for the KR-202 starts at $ 13,000 (first 20 orders) while the E5000 costs $ 15,500.

