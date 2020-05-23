Polls are there to help coordinate activities or share opinions by voting in group chats

The instant messaging application Messenger announced that the function to make surveys He has come back and explained that it is very easy to use it.

The app explained through a statement that the polls are to help coordinate activities or share opinions by voting in group chats.

The feature is easy to use and allows you to skip long discussions in group chats or what recipe to try when giving to people the opportunity to comment on a specific question or topic.

You asked, we listened. Polls are back in Messenger with a new look! https://t.co/y3FmTKJoFI – Messenger (@messenger) May 21, 2020

The new version of Polls has new colors and an updated button to vote and this version also applies to the desktop version of Messenger for Mac and Windows users.

How to do a survey in Messenger?

Click on the “Surveys” option in a group chat.

From there, you can add a question for your friends to vote on for answers.

Select “Options”, then click “Create Survey” to send the question to the group chat.

To participate you just have to click on any of the options.

All groups with more than 2 people can use the Surveys function.

