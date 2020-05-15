We can try Messenger Rooms, the new Facebook video call service for up to 50 participants. Although it was announced a couple of weeks ago, it has not been until now that it has started to be deployed and we have already been able to test it.

The new Facebook platform is its commitment to create a video call system that can be used both on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and even on WhatsApp, whether we have a Facebook account or not. The system has the possibility of uniting up to 50 people, keeping all the conversations encrypted for greater security.

Initially it has started to be implemented on Facebook and Messenger. Later it will be added to WhatsApp, where we have already begun to see the first signs of integration, and also to Instagram, where it will also allow us to use filters on calls.

How Messenger Rooms works

We have been able to test Messenger Rooms by creating Rooms from the Facebook mobile application and also from the browser on PC. Depending on the format, we will have a series of options, so we will treat it independently.

Messenger Rooms from the browser (PC)

When we start the process from the browser, just enter Facebook.com and press the “Create new room” button that we will find in the lower right.

At that moment a new window will open on Messenger.com that invites us to create a room with our Facebook account, or to change and use another account. This same window appears when we are invited to a conversation, in which case if we prefer not to use any account we can give it to change accounts and in the upper right corner we will see the option to enter as a guest.

Once the room has started we can start using it, seeing and talking with the rest of the participants. However we can also see a series of icons at the bottom that gives us access to the tools available.

In this case from right to left we have the following:

Hang up to end the callMute or enable the microphoneEnable or disable the cameraView call participants and configure participation. Here we can block the call to not admit more participants. One point to keep in mind is that if you eliminate someone, the room will automatically be blocked and will not admit more participants than there are. If you want to add new participants you must unlock it, but then even deleted users can enter if they have the link. Finally it allows us to eliminate the room.Share screen. An important detail that we did not know could be done. Messenger Rooms allows us to share the screen of our desktop, the application window or a specific tab of the browser.

Apart from these icons we can see an icon that provides us with security information, where we are also warned that encryption is not end-to-end, and a configuration icon that allows us to make adjustments to the screen, microphone and speakers together with indicating Some keyboard shortcuts we can use.

Messenger Rooms from the application (Android)

To start the process from the application on the mobile we must click on the Messenger icon that we see in the upper right corner, after which this application starts in the same window.

Then we will have to enter “People” to see the option to create a room, where we will click.

Again we have a series of options, although in this case they vary adapting to the smartphone format and depending on whether we have already invited someone or not. To begin with, it allows us to disable the camera or turn it to use the rear camera, options that we see at the top. Once the conversation has started, some of these options go to the bottom and the possibility of copying the access link to the room and enabling or disabling the microphone is added.

We can also select to allow only people from Facebook or anyone with the link to join. As a curious point to say that although we can not yet start a room from Instagram, we can join by receiving a private message with the link.

Both in browser and in application we can leave a room without closing it, even if we are its creators. This allows us to continue operating even if we leave the room and we can access it later if we wish.

At the moment it seems that we are facing a first version, so it is possible that changes will occur very soon, also the deployment is taking place gradually, so if you still do not see these options be patient because they should not take long to show .

