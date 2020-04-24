Facebook introduced a new feature of its platform called Messenger Rooms that will allow you to make instant video calls that can have up to 50 participants. The rooms can be created from the main Facebook application or from Messenger, and even if you don’t have an account you can join the video call if you receive an invitation. The feature will begin to be available this week in different countries and will later expand worldwide.

Messenger Rooms will allow you to open chat rooms with up to fifty participants, who do not have to have a Facebook account to join. The rooms can be opened from the news feed, from the groups and from the events, and according to the company, the option to start them from Instagram, WhatsApp and Portal will be added soon. Once a user creates a room you can invite other participants with just a link that can be opened from the computer and from the cell phone without the need to download any file or application.

According to Facebook, Messenger Rooms will offer video calls that don’t have a time limit. In addition, the host will be able to manage who can join and what other Facebook users can see the room.

“Our video calls doubled, and when we looked at the group calls the numbers increased even more. So we devised a way to build those things faster, ”said Stan Shudnovsky in an interview with ..

According to a Facebook report, in recent months more than 700 million Messenger and Facebook users have participated in group video calls on the platforms. With Messenger Rooms Facebook will seek to expand this figure even more, since the new function does not require new users to register, and from what has been reported so far it will be very easy to use it and invite participants in the rooms.

