Messenger RNA vaccines open a revolution in medicine, what other uses can it have?

Messenger RNA technology under study against Zika, malaria, cancer or sclerosis

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought pain and frustration, but it may also have resulted key to paving the way for new clinical therapies towards a hopeful future based on messenger RNA or mRNA technology.

Medicines based on mRNA are not classic pharmaceutical products, nor are they anything similar to the traditional biological products that revolutionized the biotechnology industry a few years ago, such as recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies.

The cell as a custom protein factory

In reality, mRNA drugs are special instructions that we direct to the cells of the body so that they learn to produce specific proteins with which to prevent or combat diseases. Cells somehow become a kind of factory for the ‘customized medicines’ that we need to fight a certain disease.

With Covid-19, we have verified that it is possible to design, optimize and synthesize the sequence of an mRNA and then transfer that sequence into the cells of an organism, for example a human, to confer immunity against a specific pathogen. Once the mRNA is delivered, the cell’s ribosomes read the code and build the specific protein so that the cells can express it in the body.

A beautiful and simple strategy

It is a beautiful and seemingly simple strategy which opens up a wide range of opportunities to treat and prevent diseases that are currently unapproachable, which could improve human health and positively affect millions of people around the world.

Single-stranded mRNA-based vaccine technology is not new, has been studied and developed for decades, being used in preclinical and clinical trials against different infectious diseases such as Zika, rabies, HIV, or the flu and even against different types of cancers such as breast, prostate or melanoma among others.

Nevertheless, so far its instability and low efficiency to introduce mRNA into the cell prospects had deflated. Since 2020, the landscape has radically changed because a way has been found to stabilize the molecule, protect it, improve antigenicity and facilitate translation by the protein synthesis machinery of human cells.

The faith of Katalin Karikó

It has not been easy. The adventure began in 1978 with a young scientist named Katalin Karikó working with synthetic RNA at the Szeged Center for Biological Research in Hungary. Karikó emigrated to the United States and in University of Pennsylvania struggled to improve mRNA-based technology. It did not succeed and was postponed, but did not give up.

The 21st century began, in 2005, Katalin Karikó in the company of the immunologist Drew weissman, they published a landmark study that used synthetic nucleosides to modify RNA and make it invisible to the body which avoided unwanted immune and inflammatory reactions. They had found a key piece to complete the puzzle.

Moderna and BioNTech take note

The results caught the attention of numerous researchers and some venture capital funds. In 2010 several pioneers founded the company ModeRNA Therapeutics, today Moderna Inc, focused on the development of drugs and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

Almost on par, in 2008, the German marriage formed by the oncologist Uğur Şahin and the doctor Özlem Türeci, co-founded the BioNTech company to develop mRNA-based pharmaceutical candidates for use as individualized cancer immunotherapies.

Thanks to the experience acquired during these years, rigor, work and perseverance, the Moderna and BioNTech companies (together with Pfizer) have managed to develop the necessary technology to obtain two highly effective mRNA-based vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

MRNA technology under study against other infectious diseases

Now the panorama opens wide. Is it possible to develop effective mRNA vaccines for various diseases that were hitherto tough nuts? Maybe yes. Vaccine development against Zika, flu and malaria is underway.

Flu and malaria are caused by two very different microorganisms, a virus and a plasmodium, but both are very aggressive, causing tens of thousands of deaths each year, and are really good at evading our immune system, which of course is a serious problem. .

MRNA vaccines may be the solution because they are quick to produce and flexible to adapt to different pathogens. The Moderna company is testing a vaccine against cytomegalovirus (CMV) called mRNA-1647 that contains six mRNAs.

Also against cancer and sclerosis

Infectious diseases are not the only target of mRNA vaccines. The promising therapeutic results of mRNA cancer vaccines achieved in several clinical trials against multiple aggressive solid tumors allow to visualize the rapid advance of mRNA vaccines for cancer immunotherapy.

On the other hand, a vaccine against the multiple sclerosis. The BioNTech company has shown that an mRNA vaccine encoding a disease-related autoantigen successfully improved multiple sclerosis symptoms in diseased mice and prevented disease progression in rodents showing early signs of the disease. The company has suggested that combining different mRNAs may allow the control of even more complex autoimmune diseases.

The future of mRNA-based vaccines is exciting, but we must be prudent and cautious because it is very possible that many diseases have insurmountable pitfalls for this type of technology. Much remains to be learned and clarified. Even so, everything seems to indicate that we should celebrate, with all possible honors, the arrival of mRNA vaccines.