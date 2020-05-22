Every time users interact with a new suspicious contact, a notification will appear

Facebook announced a new security feature for its Messenger, which aims to avoid potentially harmful interactions and possible scams.

The company reported in a statement that its “strategy to keep people safe on Messenger focuses not only on providing them with the information and the controls they need to prevent abuse from happening, but also to detect it and respond quickly if it occurs“

Every time users interact with a new contact whose behavior is suspicious, A notification will appear offering options to block or ignore the conversation.

Messenger launches protection measures

According to Facebook, This function has been available on Android since March and in the next few weeks it will reach more users of iOS worldwide.

The social media giant said they developed these recommendations with machine learning technology which is capable of analyzing signs of suspicious behavior.

