On Friday night (24), Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, published text messages exchanged between the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), and the former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro. In the conversation, Bolsonaro seems to advocate that the Federal Police command be changed to avoid investigations by allies.

Conversation of Bolsonaro and Moro published by Jornal Nacional indicates that president tried to protect deputies from his base of support

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

Sergio Moro resigned from the post this Friday morning, after Bolsonaro decided to change the PF command. He justified his departure from the government by accusing the president of being politically involved in the agency.

According to Moro, Bolsonaro wanted a general director at the PF to give him information about investigations.

In one of the messages, Bolsonaro tells Moro that an investigation by the Federal Police against Bolsonarist deputies would be “one more reason” for the replacement of the now former director of the corporation, Maurício Valeixo.

In the conversation, the President of the Republic sends Moro the link to a news item published on Wednesday (22) by the site O Antagonista, entitled “PF on the tail of 10 to 12 Bolsonarist deputies”. Then Bolsonaro writes: “Another reason for the exchange (of Valeixo)”.

The investigation Bolsonaro is referring to was instituted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this week and aims to investigate the organization of protests that called for the return of a dictatorship in the country. The protests took place last Sunday (19), and Bolsonaro spoke at one of them, in the capital of the Republic.

In the exchange of messages on WhatsApp, Bolsonaro replies to Moro that the inquiry at the Supreme Court “is conducted by Minister Alexandre (de Moraes) at the Supreme Court, diligences determined by him, breaches (of secrecy) determined by him, searches determined by him”.

When presenting the conversations, Jornal Nacional made it clear that they were sent to production by Sergio Moro.

‘Accept the exchange in the PF and go to the Supreme in September’

‘Dear, I am not for sale’, replies Moro the message of the deputy Carla Zambelli about the possibility of nomination to the STF

Photo: EVARISTO SA / . / BBC News Brasil

The Jornal Nacional report also published a second exchange of messages from Moro, this time with federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

A member of the wing loyal to Bolsonaro in the party, Zambelli was also one of the closest policies to Moro – the former minister was godfather to her wedding in February this year.

In the conversation, the deputy asks Moro to “accept (federal police officer Alexandre) Ramagem (in charge of the PF, replacing Maurício Valeixo)”.

Ramage is the director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), and was appointed by Bolsonaro to lead the PF this Friday afternoon.

“And go to the STF in September”, completes Zambelli, then. The next minister to leave the Supreme Court will be Celso de Mello – which will happen in November this year.

“I pledge to help make JB (Jair Bolsonaro) promise (the nomination),” says Zambelli.

Laconic, Sergio Moro replies to Zambelli: “Dear, I’m not for sale”.

“Minister, please. Millions of Brazilians are going to disband,” appeals the deputy of the PSL. “I know (it’s not for sale). By God, I know,” she says.

BBC News Brasil sought out Carla Zambelli to pass on the matter. The deputy forwarded to the report the link to a video broadcast live on her Facebook page, in which she talks about what happened.

“Ramage was one of the names quoted for the replacement of Valeixo, who said he was tired”, says Zambelli.

“I was proposing to him to accept Ramage, which was a good name for him and Bolsonaro. And as a citizen, like any of you, I said that ‘your place is in the STF, I help you to go to the STF ‘, “she said.

“At no time did I offer him money. I was just asking: stay in the government, help the government,” says Zambelli.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

