President showed conversation in which ex-minister suggests that he would remain in government if decree of exoneration was annulled

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 14, that the fact that former minister Sérgio Moro implies that he would not resign if the decree of exoneration of Maurício Valeixo is annulled puts an end to the question of interference with the Federal Police .

In a weekly live, the president showed a print of the conversation between Carla Zambelli and Sério Moro

Photo: Playback / Estadão

In a weekly live on Facebook, the president showed a print of the WhatsApp conversation in which the deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) tries to convince the former minister not to leave the government. “Valeixo asked to leave, there is no reason for you to leave, Minister,” wrote Carla, subsequently asking Moro not to leave the government. The ex-judge replies: “If the PR (president) annuls the decree of exoneration, ok”. According to the president, the conversation took place minutes before Moro announced his resignation at a press conference.

For Bolsonaro, Moro’s response “kills” the history of interfering in the PF once and for all. “Let us suppose that I had annulled the exoneration decree. Moro implies that he would cancel his press conference, return to his work and no more talk of interference. Interference is over,” said the president.

Conversation between Congresswoman Carla Zambelli and former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro

Photo: Playback / Estadão

Regarding the part of the conversation in which the deputy states that “Planalto asked”, the president said that it was not his request. “I didn’t ask for anything, she said, Planalto, maybe some minister talked to her and asked her to get in touch with Sérgio Moro.”

