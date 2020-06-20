Gerard Piqué He is nervous. It shows because after Barcelona’s draw against Sevilla, he returned to give the note on social networks, where lately he did not use to mount fires. The central of Barcelona dropped that the League is ready for Real Madrid to win and shortly afterwards responded in a very bad way to a tweet from Edu Aguirre, a collaborator of El Chiringuito de Jugones, who told him that « You have to come home crying. »

The footballer responded with a « You have crossed the line », a hint of very bad taste that in any case does not seem to have affected Edu Aguirre too much, who answered him this Saturday in an elegant way through Instagram. The journalist has uploaded a video in one of his stories with a Shakira song in the background, ‘I fell in love’, In addition, he appears dancing with a friend and smiling as they prepare a barbecue in a spectacular attic.

The thing does not stop there, because the person who records the video, a girl, said a message while taking the images. « Concerned »he said before laughing and continuing to record. Edu Aguirre is not very affected by the lack of respect of Gerard Piqué, who with his insinuation of bad taste again shows that he does not know how to lose, because when he does it and they take him out of his boxes he is capable of attacking in bad ways whoever, as has happened with the collaborator of ‘El Chiringuito’.

Just when Barça does not depend on itself to win the League, Gerard Piqué returns to give the note for the umpteenth time. A pressure campaign seems to have started to be able to win the domestic championship by sliding that Real Madrid is being favored, and also their tone outputs on social networks return.