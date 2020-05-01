I was twelve that April 2020. The drones still didn’t deliver food, nor was there this varied menu of tablets. Each concentrates the flavors, spices and proteins in a dish, and gives the impression that we eat well. It may seem strange to robots and people from 2090, but many people still cooked at home, peeled potatoes and fruits, and sucked delicious mangoes, now lowered to a pink pastille!

In the long quarantine of 2020, our family followed a tough routine. My father was brave and strict, but his bravery and severity had to deal with fear. At 55, he realized that courage and awareness of fear are inseparable. At some point, it became more malleable, and on my father’s face I noticed a sweet sadness. He even discovered, with disguised pleasure, that he could work from home, and that many of the sixty trips a year were, if not useless, expendable. Finally, my father started talking to me, and that was one of the few joys of my interrupted youth.

Forced loneliness unveiled feelings and attitudes, locked under lock and key. In middle age, Mom regained her matriarch powers, and was only thwarted by my nonna. Together, they took the reins of the house, and woe to anyone who did not obey them. My father would put on his mask and go down to pick up boxes of food, and he would wash packages, fruits, vegetables himself. Down there, on beautiful April mornings, he was frightened by his own shadow, which he thought was infected.

You, fully adapted to the environment of the Seven Lunar Colonies, do not imagine what it was like to wear a mask. Even on walks, we were obliged to use it. The school’s tasks were done on the computer, there were still no microchips in the brain, much less these arrogant egg-sized robots, who pretend to teach everything. Ah, how much I miss the real teachers! And the eggs! Believe me, there were eggs! I ate two or three a day myself; I learned how to prepare poached egg, thirteen types of omelettes, fried vegetables and dried meat with eggs, seasoned with rosemary and a few drops of cachaça from Minas.

The time of seclusion, fear, boredom was very sad for those who lost relatives and friends, and strenuous and dreadful for health professionals. Still, a horde of yellow-green barbarians cursed those heroes and heroines. After all, isn’t risking your own life to try to save thousands of people a heroic gesture?

But the plague led us to reflection. We think of ourselves and others; we think of waste, greed, cruelty, recent tragedies, and our past, also tragic.

During the pandemic, a number of optimistic and pessimistic predictions about the future emerged. Everyone got it right. The optimists because, a few years after the catastrophe, the planet’s economy has grown. My father, a persistent optimist, looked like a post-plague Pangloss. But pessimists were also right, because wars have not stopped, digital surveillance and control have suppressed our freedom, unemployment and misery have increased. In Brazil, the crux of this equation remained unsolved: why does the economy grow and inequality does not decrease? Here is a great puzzle, dear friends of the Moon.

There were also ideological changes and slippages. The majority of the ultraliberal pack has become only liberal. A part of the left has flown to social democracy. The unclassifiable of the “Great Center” boasted of their comfortable symmetrical position, with turns to the right or to the left: opportunistic foxes, always attached to the power. Keynes’s economic theory was celebrated and applied in many countries; Hayek’s, abhorred.

At twelve, how could you decide? I woke up optimistic, but when it got dark, I became melancholy, and went to talk to Nonna, who taught me Italian. In 1939, as a child, she and her parents migrated from Italy to Brazil. He was not a skeptic, but he said that human solidarity only happened too late, and that the reign of selfishness and indifference would triumph.

“Look what is happening to the Amazon and the indigenous people in the middle of a pandemic,” she protested. “We have learned nothing from the peoples of the forest! Look at the attitude of this Mussolini from the underworld, and from his children … Una famiglia di facinorosi di2005 ! ”

She was referring to the president of a torn republic. A decade later, this nasty little guy would only be mentioned in the footnotes of history books. Humorists evoked it with a subtle nickname: Captain Chloroquine. But that nickname and millions of reports about the pandemic have also been overlooked. Luckily for the readers, the writers resumed their intimate concerns, with their ghosts and obsessions.

There were many moments of melancholy. When my grandmother read news from her home country, she wept silently. My mother, a lover of Italian art and literature, said: “Italy is eternal, mamma”.

But I also remember good things. The stars shone again; the Moon (what an irony!) is again a poetic metaphor; the birds went crazy with joy that autumn, when I was delighted to read two novels: The end of eternity and Da Terra à Lua. I also read children’s stories by Julio Cortázar, Clarice Lispector, Jorge Amado and Graciliano Ramos. If someone from the Seven Seasons of the Moon wants to read the work of these authors, just activate the Aleph library on the microchip.

Every day, before I went to sleep, Mum read me fables from the thousand and one nights. This repertoire of magic and nightmares fascinated me; when I heard the fable from last night, I was already enchanted by Sharyar, who survived by knowing how to tell stories.

Anyway, an advice from this elder: don’t come here so soon. Continue to search the Seven Seasons. Enjoy the parties of “Bacchus in the Craters”, when you celebrate the love of Cosmo. Drink the already famous Bordeaux Lunaire, and send some bottles to this old Dionysian.

And send, through the holographic system, whimsical messages of love and solidarity to the poor humans of this little planet, who walks beyond sick.

