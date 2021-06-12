Message of “support and affection” from the Spanish National Team to Eriksen

06/12/2021

On at 19:40 CEST

The soccer world is praying that Christian Eriksen’s collapse during the Denmark-Finland Euro Cup will be a scare. The events in Copenhagen have shaken players, clubs and sports institutions. The Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish selection, in this sense, they have sent a message of “support and love” the Inter Milan footballer.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the National Team wish to show our sincere support and affection to the footballer Christian Eriksen and the Danish Football Federation. You are in our thinking. Everything will be alright“, has published the ‘Roja’ in his official account of Twitter.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation and the National Team wish to show our most sincere support and affection to the footballer Christian Eriksen and the Danish Football Federation (@DBUfodbold). You are in our thinking. Everything will be fine. pic.twitter.com/Uhw7aQW1kA – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 12, 2021

The latest official news, released by UEFA, is that Eriksen has been transferred to the hospital and is stabilized. Your Federation has added that it is “awake” and waiting for new medical tests. The world of football, while waiting for the Danish to evolve, is using social media to send messages of support to the midfielder.