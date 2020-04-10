With words of thanks and motivation Dulce María addresses her followers

April 10, 2020

Sweet Maria is a 34-year-old Mexican singer, actress, and songwriter who has been recognized for her participation in the youth series RBD.

A few days ago the singer released her new song “Más tuya que mía”, through social networks and digital platforms, despite the situation that is disturbing society.

The singer points out that she felt depressed before making the decision to launch, which is why I look for the positive side of confinement, this is how she decided to activate her personal projects.

Sweet Maria He published a photo on Instagram where he thanks his fans for all the acceptance that his new production had, at the same time he gives a word of motivation and union to his followers.

Among the comments on the photo we highlight: “How beautiful.”, “Beautiful words my love. I love you and admire you ”,“ Simply wooow ”,“ More than 7 million hearts that love you! ”

