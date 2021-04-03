Message from the man who rammed Capitol cops

Less than 24 hours later, Green, 25, rammed a car into two police officers guarding the north entrance of the Capitol, killing one of them.

After the hit, Green got out of the car and threatened them with a knife, but was fatally wounded by at least one of the officers.

Green, who graduated in Finance from Virginia’s Christopher Newport University, had in recent years displayed paranoia and a deep religiosity, Islam, family and friends told the Washington Post.

He was a follower of the controversial Luis or Louis Farrakahn, leader of the organization Nation of Islam, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, due to the racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments that its members often share.

Taking this into account, on his Facebook social network page – now deleted – Green promoted speeches by Farrakhan and Elijah Muhammad, the organization’s former leader, according to various reports.

The young man also published the certificate of a course received in the Nation of Islam and mentioned that Farrakhan was its spiritual leader.

Likewise, before the end in the networks, he expressed that “the US government was the main enemy of African Americans”, and asserted that he feared the FBI and the CIA, because they were allegedly following him and controlling his mind.

In a March 17 post on his Facebook page, he wrote that “these last few years have been tough and the last few months have been tougher.”