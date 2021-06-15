Message from Leeds to Luis Enrique with Rodrigo

The lack of a goal from Spain crosses borders. The selection, which failed to go from a draw to zero against Sweden on his Euro 2020 debut, He accused the effectiveness of face to door. In the midst of criticism of Álvaro Morata for his failures and Luis Enrique for his eternal confidence, Leeds United broke in with a tweet on his official account to add fuel to the fire, while the Spanish got stuck in La Cartuja against the yellow wall.

In it, the message about Rodrigo, goals, assists and skills during the 2020-21 season, followed by a video of a minute and a half. Precisely, the Spanish striker arrived at Leeds United led by Marcelo Bielsa last summer transfer market for 30 million euros from Valencia. In his first year in England, he managed to score nine goals and distribute three assists. In addition, he has been a regular in the calls of the Spanish team, with which has 25 caps and eight goals. It was another of the faces that entered the debate on the ‘9’ of Spain and that, finally, Luis Enrique did not bet on him either, along with Iago Aspas.