Message from Deschamps to Dembélé

06/23/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Dembélé leaves the Eurocup. The Barça footballer was injured last Saturday against Hungary, when the French team played the second day of the competition. The striker barely lasted 30 minutes on the pitch. He will be out for four months, and his future at the Barça club remains up in the air.

The national team coach, Didier Deschamps, sent a message to the Football Club Barcelona player: “There is an important loss and it is that of Ousmane Dembélé. It is a sad moment for him and for the group as well. It is what it is, we have one less player. I face each game in the same way, with the ambition to keep the team more competitive in order to obtain the best results. So, some injuries can sometimes be a problem“he declared at the press conference.

“Maybe some of you think that I always say these things and I’m not adding anything of value. But I have so many options to choose from.. That also happens to Portugal “he added. The team is already preparing its last game of the group stage against the team led by Fernando Manuel. A meeting that will be transversal to qualify for the round of 16 as the leaders. The French have a minimal advantage of one point over Portugal and Germany.