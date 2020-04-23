Aída Victoria Merlano published a video that shows a portrait of her mother when she was young and of her when she was little; the song that the ‘influencer’ chose to set the scene was ‘Hija’, by Diomedes Díaz, the ‘Cacique de la junta’.

In the publication, the nostalgia of the young woman from Barranquilla is evident when she remembers moments with her mother, and she even accepts that they did not take advantage of their mother and daughter relationship and lost “so many things in each other’s lives.”

“Everything would be perfect if you were here with me, I think we would value ourselves more than ever today”, wrote the daughter of Aída Merlano in the publication, where she emphasizes in each line that she misses her mother, who is detained in Venezuela.

And he added: “You know that the soul exists when they are hurt, when they tear something deep inside you, which kills you even with your heart beating, walking and breathing.”

Aída Victoria Merlano said that she tries not to talk about her mother, not because she doesn’t care what will happen to her, but because “You hurt me and my soul can’t take any more fractures.”

In the image carousel, the ‘influencer’ also added two photos where she shares with her mother Aída Merlano at parties from different times.

Next, the aforementioned publication:

